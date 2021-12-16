The Colorado Springs Police Department on Thursday released the name of the officer who shot a man in the last week.

Police identified officer Jacob Kelly, who has been with the department since 2018, as the officer who shot and killed a male suspect outside a home in the 1700 block of Herd Street on Dec. 8.

Kelly fired at least one round at the suspect, who was armed with a weapon, police said.

Kelly was placed on administrative leave after the shooting in according with the department's policy.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigative agency for the officer-involved shooting