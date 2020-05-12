A Colorado mom is shaken up after a close call that could have really hurt her or her child. Her sunroof shattered when she says someone threw an object off a Colorado Springs overpass.
“I really and truly was just afraid," said Christa Pryor. “I just had shards of glass just fall over all of us, and I was picking shards of glass out of my dress and I could feel it all over my body."
Pryor and her family went out for a drive on Mother's Day. Pryor says they were headed north on I-25 near Bijou when it happened.
"We had just gone under the Bijou bridge and just heard this crash," said Pryor. "All of this glass came over. I got hit in the head with something."