Eastbound lanes of North Gate Boulevard at Roller Coaster Road have been reopened after a shooting in the area, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said Friday.
An initial announcement came at 4:53 p.m. Police officials advised motorists to use an alternate route. Officials with the police department said one person has been taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting. Officials believe this may have been a road rage incident.
The road was reopened per a tweet sent by police officials at 7:12 p.m.