Eastbound lanes of North Gate Boulevard at Roller Coaster Road have been shut down due to a shooting in the area, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department said Friday.
An initial announcement came at 4:53 p.m. Police officials advised motorists to use an alternate route. Officials with the police department said one person has been taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting. Officials believe this may have been a road rage incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated.