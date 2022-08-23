Glenn Fruster of Colorado Springs was identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as the person killed in an early morning shooting at The New Havana bar and restaurant, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Police also announced the arrest of Carnel Davis, 41, who is suspected of killing Fruster, 37. Davis was arrested Monday without incident and was transported to the El Paso County jail. He faces first-degree murder charges.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call of shots fired outside The New Havana, located just of North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road. Fruster was found with a gunshot wound and died while being transported to a hospital.

Anyone with information on the shooting death is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000; or to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.