Colorado Springs police have arrested a suspect in a March 18 shooting that injured two people at a bar and restaurant on the east side of the city, authorities said.

Zain Frank Aguilera-Valdez, 20, faces multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder and assault after allegedly firing multiple gunshots in the direction of the New Havana Grill and Bar in the latest of several shootings that have occurred at or near the bar in recent months.

At about 1:20 p.m. on March 18, patrol officers responded to an emergency call at New Havana, located at 2165 Academy Pl., and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims are expected to recover.

After collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, investigators determined that, after a heated argument between customers, at least one patron retreated from the bar to a vehicle in the parking lot before firing several rounds in the direction of New Havana. Further investigation led authorities to believe that Aguilera-Valdez was the alleged gunman, police said.

At about 2 p.m. Friday, police arrested Aguilera-Valdez without incident and booked him in the El Paso County jail. The alleged shooter was also wanted on an active domestic violence warrant, police said.

Court records show that shortly after his arrest on Friday, Aguilera-Valdez posted a $50,000 bond and was released from custody.

The March 18 incident was the fifth shooting to take place at or near New Havana since Aug. 19, when Carnel Davis, then 41, allegedly assaulted at least two people before fatally shooting Glenn Fruster, 37, in the bar’s parking lot.