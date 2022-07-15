A judge has confirmed that fentanyl is connected to the death of 4-year-old Acelynn Staton-Contreras, whose body was found at a truck stop near Colorado Springs early Wednesday morning.

The child's mother, 24-year-old Emma Staton, was arrested in connection to the death, police said.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the Love's Country Store located at 5505 Travel Plaza Drive to assist the Fountain Fire Department, Lt. Scott Gilbertsen with Fountain police said in a release Wednesday.

Gilbertsen said that police contacted a woman on arrival and performed CPR on the unconscious girl who was pronounced dead at the scene.

During a video advisement Thursday afternoon, a judge said fentanyl was left in reach of the child, who is believed to have consumed the drug, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. The first emergency call was reportedly made from an iPad inside a home along Harvard Street. The judge said the mother of the child, presumably Staton, answered the door and told first responders nothing was wrong. A short time later, someone tried to take the child to the hospital after using two rounds of Narcan on her. The child's body was recovered from the Love’s truck stop.

Investigators found 45 pills in the home along with meth, KKTV said.

Police said Staton was arrested and charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Death and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, both felonies, as well as Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Online records show that Staton does not have a criminal history other than driving with expired license plates in 2019.

Fountain police said that the official cause and manner of the child's death will come from the El Paso County Coroner's Office, which said it is awaiting autopsy results.