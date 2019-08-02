Authorities rescued several neglected and emaciated dogs, including five puppies, during a raid Wednesday on a suspected illegal marijuana grow in southern El Paso County
Sheriff's deputies arrested Abdiel Delgado and Elieser Curbelo on warrants related to marijuana charges and seized 300 marijuana plants and guns.
While deputies searching the property at 20000 block of Deputy Point south of the Pikes Peak International Raceway, a dog that appeared to have just given birth came out from beneath a trailer.
Five puppies were found on the property and were taken, along with several other dogs, to the Pikes Peak Region Humane Society, the Sheriff's Office said.
The dogs will be fostered until they are able to be adopted.
