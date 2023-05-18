One man was hospitalized overnight Thursday following a mysterious shooting outside a bar in north Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

According to Gazette news partner KKTV, the victim was shot while leaving the Whiskey Baron Dance Hall and Saloon in the 5700 block of North Academy Boulevard early Thursday.

Police wrote in a blotter entry that the victim was walking to a friend’s vehicle when they heard gunshots.

When the victim entered the vehicle, he told his friend he was experiencing pain in his lower groin, and realized he had been shot, according to police.

Police said neither party knew where the gunshot came from.

Police told KKTV the victim arrived at a hospital around 3 a.m., a couple of hours after the shooting allegedly occurred. The victim is expected to survive.

There was no word of an arrest as of Thursday morning.