The suspect who allegedly killed a man and stole a police cruiser Friday night has been identified, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Wednesday.

Osemeke Uwadibie, 31, was arrested following a vehicle chase in which he allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles on southbound Interstate 25. Doing so disabled the cruiser, and he was arrested near South Academy Boulevard.

Before Uwadibie reportedly drove on to the highway, police officials said officers received a call about 9:50 p.m. regarding a weapon display in the 200 block of East Arvada Street, in which the reporting party said Uwadibie approached them in a parking lot asking for a ride. When they refused, Uwadibie grabbed them and pulled out a knife, police said. The reporting party was able to break free and call 911.

According to officials, as police made their way to the scene, Uwadibie entered an apartment where he allegedly killed a man, later identified as 59-year-old Charles Slabaugh, of Colorado Springs.

Afterward, police officials said that Uwadibie confronted the first arriving officer and stole the officer's cruiser. During the encounter, the officer fired their weapon at least one time at Uwadibie.

Following the ensuing car chase, Uwadibie was arrested on suspicion of homicide and taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds suffered during the incident. He has since been booked into the El Paso County jail.

In keeping with Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will investigate the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident.