Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Tyrone Wilson Broughton — age 35, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, controlled substance, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, theft, violation of protection order, assault, harassment, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, habitual offender, strangulation and obstruction.
Rashawn Julian Marquez — age 19, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, discharge firearm, prohibited use of weapon, assault, tampering, harassment, obstruction, aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, child abuse, violation of protection order, carrying concealed weapon, marijuana possession, driving under restraint, driving under influence, speeding and providing false information to pawn broker.
Gregory John Pfander — age 47, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, serious crime causing death and serious bodily injury, harassment, driving under restraint and off highway vehicle on street.
Eddie Phelps — age 40, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
Oshane Dwayne Spence — age 27, 6 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, possession of weapon by previous offender, burglary armed with weapon, vehicular eluding, theft, motor vehicle theft, auto trespass, failing to report accident, carless driving, no insurance and tampering with evidence.
Howard Glen Warren — age 56, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, assault with deadly weapon, harassment, burglary, criminal mischief, habitual criminal, habitual domestic violence, telephone- obstruct service and driving under the influence.
Robert Michael Weaver — age 44, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 205 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault and criminal mischief.
Damian Lawrence Zamora — age 24, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault by strangulation, aggravated motor vehicle theft, driving under restraint, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459, 277-W20763, 277-C20907, 277-M20990, 277-M21073, 277-W21062, 277-W20845, 277-W21055, 277-M20852.