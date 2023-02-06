Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Spencer Ruben Garcia — age 23, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 199 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, weapon used for violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury.

Jerry Rodrico Hoshour — age 47, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault-strangulation, assault with deadly weapon causing injury, assault, felony menacing, violation of protection order and telephone obstruction.

Darlene Miranda Love — age 44, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and assault.

Kailan Rodriguez Marion — age 23, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust, sex assault-pattern of abuse, enticement of child, internet luring of child, theft, forgery and auto trespass.

Kyante Shaiquan Maxwell — age 28, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, assault and theft.

Cree Miller — age 29, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted assault, felony menacing, assault, harassment and possession of controlled substance.

Dwight William Mosser — age 53, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault-strangulation, felony menacing, false imprisonment and harassment.

Gregory David Schaefer — age 37, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, violation of protection order and criminal mischief.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C22452, 277-C22694, 277-M25569, 277-M22468, 277-M22686, 277-C22676, 277-C23011, 277-M23100.