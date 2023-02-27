Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Demaras Lashon Albright — age 27, 6 feet tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with weapon.

Christopher Scott Chamberlin — age 19, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 169 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation.

Ivory Constance Chavez — age 35, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Spencer Ruben Garcia — age 23, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 199 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, weapon used for violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury.

Kailan Rodriguez Marion — age 23, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust, sex assault - pattern of abuse, enticement of child, internet luring of child, theft, forgery and auto trespass.

Cree Miller — age 29, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted assault, felony menacing, assault, harassment and possession of controlled substance.

Quinton Tre Simpson — age 21, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of weapon by previous offender, harassment, violation of protection order, prohibited use of weapon, assault, felony menacing and possession of handgun by juvenile.

Charles Anthony Standridge — age 39, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, trespass, harassment, false imprisonment, tampering, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint and careless driving resulting in injury.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C22452, 277-C22694, 277-M25569, 277-M22468, 277-M22686, 277-C22676, 277-C23011, 277-M23100, 277-W22671.