Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Pedro Daniel Cisneros-Mena — age 18, 6 feet, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, disorderly conduct and trespass.
Spencer Ruben Garcia — age 23, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 199 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, weapon used for violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury.
Jerry Rodrico Hoshour — age 47, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault-strangulation, assault with deadly weapon causing injury, assault, felony menacing, violation of protection order and telephone obstruction.
Darlene Miranda Love — age 43, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and assault.
Kyante Shaiquan Maxwell — age 28, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, assault and theft.
Dwight William Mosser — age 53, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault-strangulation, felony menacing, false imprisonment and harassment.
Arquimides Balmore Pineda — age 44, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, child abuse and criminal mischief.
Gregory David Schaefer — age 37, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, violation of protection order and criminal mischief.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C22452, 277-C22694, 277-M25569, 277-M22468, 277-M22686, 277-C22676.