Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Demaras Lashon Albright — age 27, 6 feet tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with weapon.
Pedro Daniel Cisneros-Mena — age 18, 6 feet, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, disorderly conduct and trespass.
Valerie Jo French — age 35, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of felony menacing and motor vehicle theft.
Amber Rose Haney — age 26, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of child abuse knowingly and recklessly causing death.
Xavier Marquez Harness — age 26, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, felony menacing, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and vehicular eluding.
Antonius Rashad Loggins — age 26, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of obstruction, tampering, harassment, cruelty to animals, burglary, assault, theft, criminal mischief and child abuse.
Matthew Raymond Stone — age 36, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, motor vehicle theft, failure to register as a sex offender.
Marquise Avery Wilkins — age 30, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C22452, 277-C22694, 277-M25569, 277-M22468, 277-M22686, 277-C22676.