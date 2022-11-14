Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Marcus James Crawford — age 28, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, theft, driving under restraint, eluding, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.
Xavier Marquez Harness — age 26, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, felony menacing, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and vehicular eluding.
Timothy Garland Hayslett — age 29, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault, assault-strangulation, possession of weapon by previous offender, felony menacing, driving under restraint, careless driving and driving under the influence.
Lionel Jeffery Lee — age 43, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Kailan Rodriguez Marion — age 23, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust, sex assault-pattern of abuse, enticement of child, internet luring of child, theft, forgery and auto trespass.
Maleni Geovanna Munguia — age 31, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, assault, harassment and false imprisonment.
Marcus George Rodriguez — age 27, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, felony menacing and criminal mischief.
Matthew Raymond Stone — age 36, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, motor vehicle theft, failure to register as a sex offender.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C22452, 277-M22182.