Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Demaras Lashon Albright — age 26, 6 feet tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with weapon.
Valerie Jo French — age 35, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of felony menacing and motor vehicle theft.
Douglas Bradley Ganoe — age 36, 6 feet tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violent crime causing death and serious bodily injury, weapon used in violent crime, possession of weapon by previous offender, harassment, motor vehicle theft, assault, theft and leaving scene of accident.
Ricardo Gabriel Huizar — age 26, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of forgery, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Xavier Johnson — age 21, 6 feet, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, robbery, theft, trespass and harassment.
Pedro Daniel Cisneros-Mena — age 18, 6 feet, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, disorderly conduct and trespass.
Samuel Cheree Rogers — age 42, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of harassment, protection order violation, stalking, assault, leaving scene of accident, failing to report accident, careless driving, driving under revocation, no insurance and motor vehicle theft.
Jesse Daniel Smith — age 29, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with red hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, illegal discharge of firearm and reckless endangerment.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C21934, 277-M21927, 277-M18856, 277-M22182.