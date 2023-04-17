Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Jerry Rodrico Hoshour — age 47, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault - strangulation, assault with deadly weapon causing injury, assault, felony menacing, violation of protection order and telephone obstruction.

Kyante Shaiquan Maxwell — age 28, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation, assault and theft.

Karlos Jamon McClenton — age 34, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, felony menacing, assault and theft.

Jerrett Kenneth Mills — age 37, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation and false imprisonment.

Shemor Jarrod Mitchell — age 34, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, stalking and harassment.

Dwight William Mosser — age 53, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault - strangulation, felony menacing, false imprisonment and harassment.

Gregory David Schaefer — age 37, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation, harassment, violation of protection order and criminal mischief.

Deavone Deandre Smith — age 18, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft, violation of protection order, handgun possession by juvenile, felony menacing, violent juvenile offender - weapon used, violent crime - weapon used, disorderly conduct, vehicular eluding, reckless driving, careless driving, driving under restraint, no registration and no insurance.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C23011, 277-W22671, 277-M23413, 277-M23299, 277-M22471, 277-M22615, 277-M22988, 277-M23233, 277-M23430, 277-M23534.