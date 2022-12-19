Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Lionel Jeffery Lee — age 43, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Kailan Rodriguez Marion — age 23, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust, sex assault-pattern of abuse, enticement of child, internet luring of child, theft, forgery and auto trespass.
Lavaughn Rudolph Milne — age 35, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, illegal discharge of firearm.
Joey Anthony Muraca — age 22, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, protection order violation and child abuse.
Orlando Neil Ortega — age 42, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 223 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, felony menacing, child abuse and harassment.
Jesse Daniel Smith — age 29, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, with red hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, illegal discharge of firearm and reckless endangerment.
Joseph Dwight Teakell — age 43, 6 feet tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking and protection order violation.
Tyshier Christopher Khitran Williams — age 24, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, criminal mischief, child abuse and parole violation.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C22452, 277-M22182, 277-M22569, 277-M22468, 277-M22686, 277-M22697. 277-M22765, 277-C22676.