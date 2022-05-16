Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Shaureb Alam — age 26, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation and harassment.
Marcus James Crawford — age 28, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, theft, driving under restraint, eluding, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.
Brianna Joy Grimes — age 21, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault, burglary and harassment.
Ryan Miyake Mitchell-White — age 32, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, robbery, telephone obstruction, child abuse, harassment and theft.
Jahsean Alexander Richards — age 23, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, felony menacing, violation of protection order, theft, stalking, criminal mischief and assault.
Mark Anthony Sanchez — age 26, 6 feet, 6 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of driving under restraint and careless driving.
Hugo Vargas-Tena — age 36, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 197 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Kevin Demarc Zissler — age 24, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault, strangulation, felony menacing, harassment, telephone obstruction and false imprisonment.
Remain anonymous.
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W20763, 277-M20990, 277-M21073, 277-W21062, 277-W20845, 277-W21055, 277-M20852, 277-M20995, 277-M21334, 277-C20418, 277-M21005, 277-M21271, 277-M21328, 277-M21237, 277-M21218, 277-M21206, 277-W21201, 277-W21200.