Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Marqus Boyer Davis — age 40, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, assault, criminal mischief and menacing.

Monica Marie Gallegos — age 38, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 147 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery, assault, motor vehicle theft, false reporting ID and violation of protection order.

Joey Anthony Muraca — age 22, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, violation of protection order and child abuse.

Jeremy Lee Simmons — age 43, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of weapon by previous offender, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal, motor vehicle theft, criminal possession of financial device, felony menacing, defaced firearm and unlawful display - license plate.

Edwin Geovany Soriano-Garcia — age 24, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, menacing, arson, motor vehicle theft, burglary, trespass, violation of protection order, kidnapping, felony menacing, false imprisonment, assault, tampering, weapon used in violent crime, robbery, drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without license.

Andrew Michael Taylor — age 22, 6 feet tall, 192 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, theft, felony menacing, possession of weapon by previous offender, aggravated unauthorized absence and assault.

Marquise Avery Wilkins — age 31, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation, harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Leah Jeanette Williams-Herd — age 53, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, criminal possession of financial device, theft, criminal possession of ID doc, habitual criminal, motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, at-risk theft and money laundering.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C23011, 277-W22671, 277-M23413, 277-M2329, 277-M23409, 277-C23471, 277-M23441.