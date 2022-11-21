Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Brandi Lynn Bates — age 30, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, careless driving resulting in injury, failure to report accident, driving under restraint, driving under influence, no insurance, unsafe vehicle and driving under influence of drugs.
Betty Sharlene Boykin — age 28, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding.
Ronald Richard Creighton — age 49, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, bald with blue eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, criminal possession of financial device, false reporting, obstructing government operations, identity theft and theft.
Emilie Renea Deering — age 26, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and possession of controlled substance.
Spencer Ruben Garcia — age 23, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 199 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, weapon used for violent crime causing death and serious bodily injury.
Marquee Duane Malone — age 30, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 280 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and harassment.
Dennis James Neer — age 32, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 161 pounds, bald with hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault - strangulation and assault.
Dakota Ray Stelter — age 25, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, vehicular eluding, trespass - auto and theft.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C22452, 277-M22182.