Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Mauricio Collins — age 33, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking and violation of protection order.

Marqus Boyer Davis — age 40, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, assault, criminal mischief and menacing.

Monica Marie Gallegos — age 39, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 147 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery, assault, motor vehicle theft, false reporting ID and violation of protection order.

Spencer Ruben Garcia — age 24, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 199 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, weapon used for violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury.

Amber Rose Haney — age 27, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of child abuse knowingly and recklessly causing death.

Xavier Marquez Harness — age 26, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, felony menacing, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and vehicular eluding.

Devin Elijah Mulanix — age 18, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, vehicular eluding, trespass and failure to report accident.

Edwin Geovany Soriano-Garcia — age 25, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, menacing, arson, motor vehicle theft, burglary, trespass, violation of protection order, kidnapping, felony menacing, false imprisonment, assault, tampering, weapon used in violent crime, robbery, drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without license.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

