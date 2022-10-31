Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Pauldaryl Williamearl Bolden — age 26, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking.
Theodore Charles Borst — age 25, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, bias-motivated crime, harassment and menacing.
Ivory Constance Chavez — age 35, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
Spencer Ruben Garcia — age 23, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 199 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, weapon used for violent crime causing death and serious bodily injury.
Lionel Jeffery Lee — age 43, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Marquee Duane Malone — age 30, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 280 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and harassment.
Lemich Tajon Dupree Riddle — age 25, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, felony menacing, assault and criminal mischief.
Charles Anthony Standridge — age 38, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, trespass, harassment, false imprisonment, tampering, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, during under restraint and careless driving resulting in injury.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C21934, 277-M21927, 277-M18856, 277-M22182.