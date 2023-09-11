Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Kurtis Severiano Archuleta — age 33, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, false report ID, obstruction, reckless driving, unauthorized absence and property damage.

Larry Joseph Garduno — age 54, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, telephone obstruction, assault 3, harassment, violation of protection order and false imprisonment.

Armando Gomez-Lopez — age 33, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault 2, assault 3 and criminal mischief.

Timothy Garland Hayslett — age 30, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault 3, harassment, false imprisonment, sex assault–no consent, sexual contact–no consent, robbery, assault 2–strangulation, driving under restraint, careless driving, speeding, driving under the influence, possession of weapon by previous offender and felony menacing.

Cole Darren Johnson — age 37, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder 2, motor vehicle theft, habitual criminal, identity theft, theft, criminal possession of financial device, violent crime, assault 1, felony menacing, possession of weapon by previous offender, assault 3, assault 2-peace officer, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, trespass 1-auto, aggravated robbery, driving under the influence and driving under restraint.

Royal William Joiner — age 40, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder 2 and harassment.

Andres Luis Rafael Singletary — age 24, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder 1, weapon used in violent crime, attempted murder 2, assault 2-strangulation, felony menacing, assault 3, child abuse, illegal discharge of weapon, disorderly conduct, controlled substance, aggravated motor vehicle theft and chop shop.

Joshua Lee Steadmon — age 40, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder 1 and assault 1.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 719-444-7866: 277-C23888, 277-M23635, 277-M23831, 277-M23666, 277-M23997, 277-M23941, 277-M24108, 277-C24035, 277-C23909, 277-M24024, 277-C16971