Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Demaras Lashon Albright — age 27, 6 feet tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with weapon.

Kurtis Severiano Archuleta — age 33, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, false reporting-false identification, obstruction, reckless driving, unauthorized absence and property damage.

Allen Gadsden — age 36, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and harassment.

Pablo Ramon Gallegos — age 27, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of armed burglary, assault, felony menacing, tampering, harassment and driving while ability impaired.

Xavier Marquez Harness — age 26, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, possession of weapon by previous offender, menacing, felony menacing, criminal mischief, driving under restraint and vehicular eluding.

Ryan Bryce Hunter — age 41, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, violation of protection order and harassment.

Marquise Avery Wilkins — age 31, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Leah Jeanette Williams-Herd — age 53, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, criminal possession of financial device, theft, criminal possession of ID, habitual criminal, motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, at-risk theft and money laundering.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-W22671, 277-M23413, 277-M23299, 277-M22471, 277-M22615, 277-M22988, 277-M23233, 277-M23430, 277-M23534, 277-M23645, 277-M23783, 277 – M23807, 277-M23248, 277-C23888, 277-M23635, 277-M23997, 277-M23941.