Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Moses Rogelio Casados — age 25, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous weapon possession, possession of weapon by previous offender, aggravated robbery, weapon used in violent crime, felony menacing, robbery, assault–strangulation, careless driving and pawn broker–false info to seller.

Steven Earl Hager — age 60, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of violation of protection order, stalking, harassment and retaliation against witness/victim.

Maxmylyan Myles — age 19, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury, aggravated juvenile offender, violent juvenile offender causing death/serious bodily injury, intimidation of witness/victim, trespass, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, handgun possession by juvenile, prohibited use of firearm, obstructing peace officer and criminal mischief.

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce — age 27, 6 feet tall, 216 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal mischief, harassment, assault, motor vehicle theft and flight/escape.

Andres Luis Rafael Singletary — age 24, 6 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, weapon used in violent crime, assault-strangulation, felony menacing, assault, child abuse, illegal discharge of weapon, disorderly conduct, controlled substance, aggravated motor vehicle theft and chop shop.

Javonte Kendell Thomas — age 25, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, assault, harassment, trespass and theft.

Jonathan Francisco Vignon — age 35, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 235 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, violation of protection order, child abuse, harassment and assault.

Tanner Michael Windle — age 41, 6 feet tall, 177 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, criminal mischief and parole violations.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 719-444-7866: 277-M23645, 277-M23807, 277-M23248, 277-C23888, 277-M23635, 277-M23714, 277-M23831, 277-M23666, 277-M23997, 277-M23941, 277-M24108, 277-C24035, 277-M24212, 277-C23909, 277-C24266.