Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Thomas Patrick Avis — age 56, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 195 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment, tampering and violation of protection order.
Ivory Constance Chavez — age 35, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
Spencer Ruben Garcia — age 23, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 199 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, weapon used for violent crime causing death and serious bodily injury.
Lionel Jeffery Lee — age 43, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Antonius Rashad Loggins — age 26, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of obstruction, tampering, harassment, cruelty to animals, burglary, assault, theft, criminal mischief and child abuse.
Lemich Tajon Dupree Riddle — age 25, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, felony menacing, assault and criminal mischief.
Samuel Cheree Rogers — age 42, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of harassment, protection order violation, stalking, assault, leaving scene of accident, failing to report accident, careless driving, driving under revocation, no insurance and motor vehicle theft.
Charles Anthony Standridge — age 38, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, trespass, harassment, false imprisonment, tampering, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, during under restraint and careless driving resulting in injury.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C21934, 277-M21927, 277-M18856, 277-M22182.