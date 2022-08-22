Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Shaureb Alam — age 26, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault–strangulation, assault and harassment.
Ray Andrew Armenta — age 39, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 216 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, harassment, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession, escape and trespass.
Marcus James Crawford — age 28, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, theft, driving under restraint, eluding, no insurance and unregistered vehicle.
Timothy Garland Hayslett — age 29, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault, assault-strangulation, possession of weapon by previous offender, felony menacing, driving under restraint, careless driving and driving under the influence.
Mark Daniel Hurry — age 58, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault–strangulation, assault and harassment.
Jahsean Alexander Richards — age 23, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, felony menacing, violation of protection order, theft, stalking, criminal mischief and assault.
Kimberely Veronica Richmond — age 49, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of felony menacing, at risk assault, harassment and protection order violation.
Josiah Emanuel Cadair Whiteley — age 22, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, kidnapping, possession of weapon by previous offender, burglary, child abuse, assault, protection order violation, criminal mischief, trespass and telephone obstruction.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-W21062, 277-W20845, 277-W21055, 277-M20852, 277-M20995, 277-M21334, 277-C20418, 277-M21328, 277-M21237, 277-M21218, 277-M21206, 277-W21201, 277-W21200, 277-M21703.