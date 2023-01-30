Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Miles Arbour Caughey — age 40, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, violent crime using weapon, violent crime causing serious bodily injury/death, assault causing serious bodily injury with deadly weapon, felony menacing, controlled substance, driving under the influence and drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Scott Chamberlain — age 19, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 169 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation.

Ivory Constance Chavez — age 35, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Steven John Digirolamo — age 52, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft, false reporting, harassment and theft.

Samuel Cheree Rogers — age 42, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of harassment, protection order violation, stalking, assault, leaving scene of accident, failing to report accident, careless driving, driving under revocation, no insurance and motor vehicle theft.

Quinton Tre Simpson — age 21, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, attempted murder, possession of weapon by previous offender, harassment, violation of protection order, prohibited use of weapon, assault, felony menacing and possession of handgun by juvenile.

Charles Anthony Standridge — age 39, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, trespass, harassment, false imprisonment, tampering, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving under restraint and careless driving resulting in injury.

Brian Torres — age 32, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, assault and harassment.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

