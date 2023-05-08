Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Jonathan Louis Akes — age 30, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 290 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft with two priors and parole violation.

Ashley Shane Allen — age 38, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, process and manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, hazard on premises, possession of controlled substance and driving under the influence.

Kylene Virginia Dionisio — age 22, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault.

Sir Kyle Deon Gaskin — age 19, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 144 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, assault and unauthorized use of a financial device.

Antonius Rashad Loggins — age 26, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of obstruction, tampering, harassment, cruelty to animals, burglary, assault, theft, criminal mischief and child abuse.

Daniel Orlando Quintana — age 31, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, assault causing serious bodily injury, felony menacing and harassment.

Alisha Marie Ramirez-Valiente — age 31, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation and child abuse.

Terrance Injell Williams — age 42, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, child abuse, possession of a controlled substance, possession of weapon by previous offender, large capacity magazine during crime, vehicular eluding, driving under restraint and reckless driving.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C23011, 277-W22671, 277-M23413, 277-M23299, 277-M22471, 277-M22615, 277-M22988, 277-M23233, 277-M23430, 277-M23534, 277-M23645, 277-C23623.