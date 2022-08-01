Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Timothy Garland Hayslett — age 29, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault, assault-strangulation, possession of weapon by previous offender, felony menacing, driving under restraint, careless driving and driving under the influence.
Kailan Rodriguez Marion — age 23, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault on a child by a person of trust, sex assault-pattern of abuse, enticement of child, internet luring of child, theft, forgery and auto trespass.
Mauricio Antonio Matesic — age 21, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of criminally negligent homicide, murder, assault and felony menacing.
Joey Anthony Muraca — age 22, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, protection order violation and child abuse.
Marcus George Rodriguez — age 27, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, felony menacing and criminal mischief.
Thomas Frank Soliz — age 45, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, telephone obstruction and mischief.
Matthew Raymond Stone — age 36, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, motor vehicle theft, failure to register as a sex offender.
Kameron Lee Williams — age 30, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of theft, attempt to influence, forgery, identity theft, motor vehicle theft, criminal mischief, fraud, burglary, criminal impersonation and false reporting.
Marcus Dewayne Williams — age 21, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M21334, 277-C20418, 277-M21328, 277-M21237, 277-M21218, 277-W21201, 277-W21200, 277-C21934, 277-C21921, 277-M21927.