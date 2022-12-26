Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Brandi Lynn Bates — age 30, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, careless driving resulting in injury, failure to report accident, driving under restraint, driving under influence, no insurance, unsafe vehicle and driving under influence of drugs.
Ronald Richard Creighton — age 49, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, bald with blue eyes, sought on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, criminal possession of financial device, false reporting, obstructing government operations, identity theft and theft.
Spencer Ruben Garcia — age 23, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 199 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, weapon used for violent crime causing death and serious bodily injury.
Timothy Garland Hayslett — age 29, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of sex assault, assault-strangulation, possession of weapon by previous offender, felony menacing, driving under restraint, careless driving and driving under the influence.
Jerry Rodrico Hoshour — age 47, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, assault-strangulation, assault with deadly weapon causing injury, assault, felony menacing, violation of protection order and telephone obstruction.
Darlene Miranda Love — age 43, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of robbery and assault.
Kyante Shaiquan Maxwell — age 28, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, assault and theft.
Dwight William Mosser — age 53, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault-strangulation, felony menacing, false imprisonment and harassment.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C22452, 277-M22182, 277-M22569, 277-M22468, 277-M22686, 277-M22697, 277-M22765, 277-C22676, 277-M22782.