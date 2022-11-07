Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Demaras Lashon Albright — age 27, 6 feet tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with weapon.
Pedro Daniel Cisneros-Mena — age 18, 6 feet, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, disorderly conduct and trespass.
Valerie Jo French — age 35, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of felony menacing and motor vehicle theft.
Ricardo Gabriel Huizar — age 26, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of forgery, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
Charles William Swift — age 57, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Laterrious Carrell Tanks — age 32, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, assault and harassment.
Milton James Tornes — age 45, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, felony menacing and harassment.
Marcus Dewayne Williams — age 21, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C22452, 277-M22182.