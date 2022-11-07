Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Demaras Lashon Albright — age 27, 6 feet tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with weapon.

Pedro Daniel Cisneros-Mena — age 18, 6 feet, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, disorderly conduct and trespass.

Valerie Jo French — age 35, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of felony menacing and motor vehicle theft.

Ricardo Gabriel Huizar — age 26, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of forgery, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Charles William Swift — age 57, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.

Laterrious Carrell Tanks — age 32, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, assault and harassment.

Milton James Tornes — age 45, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, felony menacing and harassment.

Marcus Dewayne Williams — age 21, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 134 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C22452, 277-M22182.

Tags

Sign Up for Springs AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments