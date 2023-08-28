Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Kurtis Severiano Archuleta — age 33, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, false reporting-false identification, obstruction, reckless driving, unauthorized absence and property damage.

Antwan Tyrell Damare Bolton — age 31, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, robbery and theft.

Matthew Edward Chiarani — age 35, 6 feet, 7 inches tall, 225 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Larry Joseph Garduno — age 54, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, telephone obstruction, assault, harassment, violation of protection order and false imprisonment.

Armando Gomez-Lopez — age 32, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and criminal mischief.

Rand August Gurley — age 48, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, tampering, harassment, trespass and driving under restraint.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

John Richard Lowery — age 37, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking and harassment.

Andres Luis Rafael Singletary — age 24, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, weapon used in violent crime, assault-strangulation, felony menacing, assault, child abuse, illegal discharge of weapon, disorderly conduct, controlled substance, aggravated motor vehicle theft and chop shop.

Joshua Lee Steadmon — age 40, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder and assault.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 719-444-7866: 277-C23888, 277-M23635, 277-M23831, 277-M23666, 277-M23997, 277-M23941, 277-M24108, 277-C24035, 277-C23909, 277-M24024.