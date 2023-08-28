Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Kurtis Severiano Archuleta — age 33, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, false reporting-false identification, obstruction, reckless driving, unauthorized absence and property damage.
Antwan Tyrell Damare Bolton — age 31, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery, robbery and theft.
Matthew Edward Chiarani — age 35, 6 feet, 7 inches tall, 225 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery.
Larry Joseph Garduno — age 54, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, telephone obstruction, assault, harassment, violation of protection order and false imprisonment.
Armando Gomez-Lopez — age 32, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and criminal mischief.
Rand August Gurley — age 48, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 155 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, tampering, harassment, trespass and driving under restraint.
John Richard Lowery — age 37, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking and harassment.
Andres Luis Rafael Singletary — age 24, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, weapon used in violent crime, assault-strangulation, felony menacing, assault, child abuse, illegal discharge of weapon, disorderly conduct, controlled substance, aggravated motor vehicle theft and chop shop.
Joshua Lee Steadmon — age 40, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder and assault.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 719-444-7866: 277-C23888, 277-M23635, 277-M23831, 277-M23666, 277-M23997, 277-M23941, 277-M24108, 277-C24035, 277-C23909, 277-M24024.
