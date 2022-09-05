Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Shaureb Alam — age 26, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault–strangulation, assault and harassment.
Demaras Lashon Albright — age 26, 6 feet tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with weapon.
Valerie Jo French — age 35, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She is sought on suspicion of felony menacing and motor vehicle theft.
Douglas Bradley Ganoe — age 36, 6 feet tall, 139 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violent crime causing death and serious bodily injury, weapon used in violent crime, possession of weapon by previous offender, harassment, motor vehicle theft, assault, theft and leaving scene of accident.
Isiah Ahmad Johnson — age 19, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault of peace officer, assault of first responder and harassment.
Jahsean Alexander Richards — age 23, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, felony menacing, violation of protection order, theft, stalking, criminal mischief and assault.
Charles William Swift — age 57, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 195 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of failure to register as sex offender.
Johnathan Andre Thompson — age 29, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 132 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, motor vehicle theft, theft, harassment and violation of protection order.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C21934, 277-C21921, 277-M21927.