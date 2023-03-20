Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Marion Deonte Byrd — age 41, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft, criminal mischief, eluding, assault and obstruction.

Kylene Virginia Dionisio — age 22, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault.

Orvle James Embry — age 43, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, assault and harassment.

Eric Darrell Felix — age 46, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of murder, protection order violation, harassment, child abuse and assault.

Adria Claire Hennis — age 23, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of identity theft, motor vehicle theft and theft.

Cree Miller — age 29, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted assault, felony menacing, assault, harassment and possession of controlled substance.

Alisha Marie Ramirez-Valiente — age 31, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation and child abuse.

Steven Michael Velie — age 35, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary and contributing to delinquency of a minor.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C23011, 277-W22671, 277-M23413, 277-M23299.