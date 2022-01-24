Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Keith DeWayne Burrell — age 35, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of trespass, aggravated motor vehicle theft and harassment.
Khean Osvaldo Caballero — age 21, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill/aim/wound with weapon, burglary with weapon and felony menacing with weapon.
Cesar Alonso Caro-Montes — age 35, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, child abuse, harassment, stalking and theft.
Kirsten Kay Fox — age 20, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault/menace, robbery, accessory to crime, obstruction, reckless endangerment and driving under restraint.
Samual Domonic Johnson — age 37, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, violation of protection order, harassment and driving under restraint.
Tevin Deontae Morris — age 27, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated robbery with intent to kill, maim and wound with weapon.
Ernest Javar Muldrow — age 36, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, felony menacing with weapon, criminal impersonation, reckless driving, vehicle eluding and controlled substance.
Jorge Negrete-Vazquez — age 37, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment and failure to appear.
Miguel Ulice Solis-Zuniga — age 28, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of leaving scene of accident involving death, failure to report accident and driving under restraint.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
