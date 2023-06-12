Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Ashley Shane Allen — age 38, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, process and manufacture of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, marijuana-hazard on premises, possession of controlled substance and driving under the influence.

Kylene Virginia Dionisio — age 22, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault.

Adria Claire Hennis — age 23, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of identity theft, motor vehicle theft and theft.

Antonius Rashad Loggins — age 27, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of obstruction, tampering, harassment, cruelty to animals, burglary, assault, theft, criminal mischief and child abuse.

Shemor Jarrod Mitchell — age 34, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, stalking and harassment.

Dwight William Mosser — age 53, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault-strangulation, felony menacing, false imprisonment and harassment.

Jorge Negrete-Vazquez — age 38, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, harassment and failure to appear.

Alisha Marie Ramirez-Valiente — age 31, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation and child abuse.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-W22671, 277-M23413, 277-M23299, 277-M22471, 277-M22615, 277-M22988, 277-M23233, 277-M23430, 277-M23534, 277-M23645, 277-M23783, 277 – M23807, 277-M23248, 277-C23888, 277-M23635.