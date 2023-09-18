Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Moses Rogelio Casados — age 25, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of dangerous weapon possession, possession of weapon by previous offender, aggravated robbery, weapon used in violent crime, felony menacing, robbery, assault–strangulation, careless driving and pawn broker–false info to seller.

Timothy Garland Hayslett — age 30, 6 feet tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, harassment, false imprisonment, sex assault–no consent, sexual contact–no consent, robbery, assault–strangulation, driving under restraint, careless driving, speeding, driving under the influence, possession of weapon by previous offender and felony menacing.

Cole Darren Johnson — age 37, 6 feet tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, motor vehicle theft, habitual criminal, identity theft, theft, criminal possession of financial device, violent crime, assault, felony menacing, possession of weapon by previous offender, assault-peace officer, controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, trespass-auto, aggravated robbery, driving under the influence and driving under restraint.

Nicholas Jordan Luttig — age 39, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, criminal mischief and theft.

Javier Anthony Marquez-Avila — age 20, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, child abuse and driving under restraint.

Maxmylyan Myles — age 19, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, violent crime causing death/serious bodily injury, aggravated juvenile offender, violent juvenile offender causing death/serious bodily injury, intimidation of witness/victim, trespass, motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, handgun possession by juvenile, prohibited use of firearm, obstructing peace officer and criminal mischief.

Alisha Marie Ramirez-Valiente — age 31, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is sought on suspicion of assault- strangulation and child abuse.

Andres Luis Rafael Singletary — age 24, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, weapon used in violent crime, assault-strangulation, felony menacing, assault, child abuse, illegal discharge of weapon, disorderly conduct, controlled substance, aggravated motor vehicle theft and chop shop.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 719-444-7866: 277-C23888, 277-M23635, 277-M23831, 277-M23666, 277-M23997, 277-M23941, 277-M24108, 277-C24035, 277-C23909, 277-M24024, 277-C16971, 277-W24523.