Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Cody Lee Applin — age 50, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 170 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.

Mauro Medina-Zeferino — age 31, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of burglary, child abuse, violation of protection order, trespass, assault and harassment.

Adarrius Tyrese Romero-Williams — age 18, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of weapon by previous offender, handgun possession by juvenile, felony menacing, prohibited use of weapon, assault, obstructing a peace officer and burglary.

Shane Root — age 33, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, assault, harassment and violation of protection order.

Isaiah Anthony Smith — age 33, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping-sex offense and/or robbery, aggravated robbery, intimidation and parole violation.

Cameron Michael Stanley — age 31, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Joseph Franklin White Jr. — age 63, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking.

Jade Thomas Whitledge — age 45, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair and green eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing and fraud–impersonation.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 719-444-7866: 277-M23645, 277 - M23807, 277-M23248, 277-C23888, 277-M23635, 277-M23714, 277-M23831, 277-M23666, 277-M23997, 277-M23941, 277-M24108, 277-C24035, 277-M24212, 277-C23909.