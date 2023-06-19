Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Jonathan Louis Akes — age 30, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 290 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and parole violation.

Kurtis Severiano Archuleta — age 33, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing, false reporting-false identification, obstruction, reckless driving, unauthorized absence and property damage.

Arturo Rey Garcia — age 19, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted assault, illegal discharge of firearm and possession of weapon by previous offender.

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce — age 27, 6 feet tall, 216 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal mischief, harassment, assault, motor vehicle theft and flight/escape.

Adarrius Tyrese Romero-Williams — age 18, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of weapon by previous offender, handgun possession by juvenile, felony menacing, prohibited use of weapon, assault, obstructing a peace officer and burglary.

Gregory David Schaefer — age 37, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, harassment, violation of protection order and criminal mischief.

Isaiah Anthony Smith — age 33, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, sex offense and/or robbery, aggravated robbery, intimidation and parole violation.

Javonte Kendell Thomas — age 25, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, assault, harassment, trespass and theft.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-W22671, 277-M23413, 277-M23299, 277-M22471, 277-M22615, 277-M22988, 277-M23233, 277-M23430, 277-M23534, 277-M23645, 277-M23783, 277 – M23807, 277-M23248, 277-C23888, 277-M23635.