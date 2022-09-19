Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 22, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, violent crime with weapon, assault with deadly weapon, accessory, burglary, aggravated robbery, felony menacing and driving under the influence.
Lavaughn Rudolph Milne — age 35, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, illegal discharge of firearm.
Carly Fay Mitchell — age 34, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of felony menacing and harassment.
Joey Anthony Muraca — age 22, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, protection order violation and child abuse.
Ronnie Carnell Spearman — age 32, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion assault, violent crime, harassment and felony menacing.
Janice Renee Williams — age 61, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of felony menacing, criminal impersonation, false reporting, driving under the influence and driving under restraint.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-C21934, 277-C21921, 277-M21927.