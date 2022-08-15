Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Trevon Anthony Arnell — age 22, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, violent crime with weapon, assault with deadly weapon, accessory, burglary, aggravated robbery, felony menacing and driving under the influence.
Katah'gi Destin Hopkins — age 18, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault and violent crime.
Antonius Rashad Loggins — age 26, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of obstruction, tampering, harassment, cruelty to animals, burglary, assault, theft, criminal mischief and child abuse.
Lavaughn Rudolph Milne — age 35, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder, illegal discharge of firearm.
Joey Anthony Muraca — age 22, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, harassment, protection order violation and child abuse.
Trejon Lamar Reddick — age 35, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing.
Marcus George Rodriguez — age 27, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault-strangulation, felony menacing and criminal mischief.
Milton James Tornes — age 44, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, felony menacing and harassment.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M21334, 277-C20418, 277-M21328, 277-M21237, 277-M21218, 277-W21201, 277-W21200, 277-C21934, 277-C21921, 277-M21927.