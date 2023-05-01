Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.

Jonathan Louis Akes — age 30, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 290 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft with two priors and parole violation.

Ila Marie Frost — age 37, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of incest, sex assault on a child by a person in position of trust, internet sexual exploitation of a child, sexual exploitation and child abuse.

Cody Fredrick Harders — age 32, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, sought on suspicion of fraud, theft, unauthorized absence, ID theft and forgery.

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce — age 27, 6 feet tall, 216 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes, sought on suspicion of criminal mischief, harassment, assault, motor vehicle theft and flight/escape.

Adarrius Tyrese Romero-Williams — age 18, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of possession of weapon by previous offender, handgun possession by juvenile, felony menacing, prohibited use of weapon, assault, obstructing a peace officer and burglary.

Edwin Geovany Soriano-Garcia — age 24, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, menacing, arson, motor vehicle theft, burglary, trespass, violation of protection order, kidnapping, felony menacing, false imprisonment, assault, tampering, weapon used in violent crime, robbery, drug paraphernalia, speeding and driving without license.

Javonte Kendell Thomas — age 25, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of robbery, assault, harassment, trespass and theft.

Leah Jeanette Williams-Herd — age 53, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is sought on suspicion of identity theft, forgery, criminal possession of financial device, theft, criminal possession of ID, habitual criminal, motor vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, at-risk theft and money laundering.

Remain anonymous

If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.

A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.

The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866: 277-C23011, 277-W22671, 277-M23413, 277-M23299, 277-M22471, 277-M22615, 277-M22988, 277-M23233, 277-M23430, 277-M23534, 277-M23645, 277-C23623.