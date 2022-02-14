Wanted
Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the following people for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued.
Michael Arce — age 44, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of attempted murder.
Nelson Alexander Cardona — age 23, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of felony menacing with weapon, stalking, possession of weapon by previous offender, assault, false reporting-false identification, protection order violation, driving under restraint and driving under the influence.
Kirsten Kay Fox — age 20, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is sought on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, burglary, assault/menace, robbery, accessory to crime, obstruction, reckless endangerment and driving under restraint.
Thomas Deandre Ivery — age 33, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 166 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of aggravated unauthorized absence, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon, assault, violation of protection order, false imprisonment, theft, criminal mischief, reckless driving, failure to report accident, harassment, child abuse, possession of weapon by previous offender and violent crime with weapon.
Thaddeus James Mercado — age 30, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, harassment, kidnapping, felony menacing with weapon and false imprisonment.
Michael Nelson Phillips — age 47, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 133 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of stalking, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and harassment.
Tino Deaudeare Rice — age 40, 6 feet 4 inches tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, strangulation, kidnapping, false imprisonment, harassment, driving under restraint, driving under the influence, driving while ability impaired and careless driving.
Christopher Nolden Tillman — age 37, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sought on suspicion of assault, violation of protection order, failure to register as sex offender, strangulation, child abuse, harassment, habitual criminal, driving under restraint, controlled substance, introduction and possession of contraband.
Remain anonymous
If you have information about these fugitives or a serious crime, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
You do not have to give your name, and you could earn a reward of as much as $1,000 for information given to Crime Stoppers.
A list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak region is on the Crime Stoppers website: crimestop.net.
The people with the following Crime Stoppers numbers need to call 444-7866 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday (excluding holidays): 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459.