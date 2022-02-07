Colorado Springs police have released the names of a mother and 8-month-old son who were shot to death last week.

Responding to an emergency call about a shooting last Tuesday, police found the bodies of Lizet Salinas-Mijangos, 26, and her son, George Weingarten, in a home in the 3200 block of Heather Glen Drive.

The suspect, David Weingarten, 29, was inside the home when officers arrived. Weingarten — Salinas-Mijangos’ husband and George’s father — was arrested at the scene and faces two charges of first-degree murder, police said.

The Gazette late Friday identified the mother and son using marriage and arrest records.

The couple’s 20-month-old daughter, whose name was not released, was also inside the home but was unharmed. She is in the care of family members, officials said.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office completed the autopsies on Thursday, according to police.

The killings are the seventh and eighth homicide investigations in Colorado Springs this year, compared with one homicide at this time in 2021, police said. Last year was the city’s deadliest year on record with 43 homicides, surpassing the previous record of 39 set in 2020.

Anyone with additional information on this active investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477.