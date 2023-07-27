A man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested in Fountain on Thursday, according to a news release from the Fountain Police Department.

Suspect Miles Kirby was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on first-degree murder charges in the death of 29-year-old Fountain resident Joslyn Teetzel, who was the mother of his children.

Officers responded to a call around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday at 400 Mount View Lane, where Teetzel was reportedly unconscious and not breathing. Detectives with Fountain PD took over the investigation due to “obvious trauma and external injuries.” Police obtained a warrant for Kirby’s arrest on Thursday.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of Teetzel’s death, but police say they are investigating it as a homicide.

“Joslyn’s death was tragic an unnecessary,” the release states. “Our detectives will continue to work hard to ensure justice is served and Mr. Kirby is held accountable for his actions.”

Teetzel's family has started a GoFundMe to support funeral costs and her four children left behind.