The death of a 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

Brianne Escamilla and her boyfriend Matthew Urias were arrested within the past week and charged with murder in the first degree after an investigation by the Crimes Against Children Unit and the Homicide/Assault Unit, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Emily Canales, 5, died after being transported to a local hospital following life-saving measures by the Colorado Springs Fire Department on Jan. 13. The nature of the fire department's initial contact with the child has not been revealed.

An autopsy ruled Emily's death to be a homicide with the El Paso County Coroner’s Office listing the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, according to police.

On June 28, Crimes Against Children detectives acquired arrest warrants for Escamilla, 27, and Urias, 26. Both were taken into custody without incident, Urias on June 29 and Escamilla on July 5 in Littleton.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.