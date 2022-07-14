The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that all pawned or layaway guns have been returned to three of the four Top Dollar Pawn locations under investigation in Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

The Top Dollar Pawn at North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs and both of the Top Dollar Pawn locations in Pueblo had all of their guns returned, according to the district attorney's office.

The pawned and layaway guns at the South Academy Boulevard location in Colorado Springs will be returned July 24, according to a tweet.

The owners of Top Dollar Pawn were investigated as part of what is being described as a "multimillion-dollar criminal organization" by Colorado Springs police.

Four individuals associated with Top Dollar Pawn are accused of 29 charges, including a pattern of racketeering and 27 separate charges of money laundering.